Greenbrier Humane Society hosting dog show

The Greenbrier Humane Society is holding their "Mutt Strutt" dog show at the West Virginia Fairgrounds Underwood building.

The "Mutt Strutt" will feature different categories such as Agility, Games, Best trick, Best Costume, and Best in Show. All dogs are welcome to enter into the show with an entry fee of only $10 for early registration and $15 for registration the day of the event.

There will also be food and prizes.

"We want it to be a very fun, fur-family, friendly event. It will be a fun event for the kids to come to watch. It will be a fun event for the kids to actually be a part of as well. Come and show off your dog. It does not have to be a GHS alumni, but we highly encourage those alumni to come to the event as well," said Mereda Doss, Executive Director of the Greenbrier Humane Society.

The "Mutt Strutt" is from Noon to 4 on Saturday, April 22nd. You can register your pet by finding the Humane Society on Facebook or by visiting the Humane Society in Lewisburg on Holliday Lane.