Church needing helpers to feed volunteers in White Sulphur Springs

Sometimes, the helpers need help. Volunteers have been working non-stop to rebuild flood-damaged homes in Greenbrier County and St. Thomas Episcopal Church has been providing meals for them, but the church could use some help of their own.

Five days a week St. Thomas Episcopal serves lunch to those helping to rebuild White Sulphur Springs.

"Since the flood itself, we've been serving volunteers here at St. Thomas in Butler Hall and we'll continue doing it as long as we need to," said Reverend Elizabeth Walker of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

"We'll open up our kitchen, people can come in and work. If they want to do one day a month. If they want to do one day a week. If they want to serve," continued Walker.

"People take a day. This is my day to do the grocery shopping, to prepare the meals, serve the people, and to clean up," added volunteer Martha Sams.

Two missionaries from Utah have stepped in to help serve and helping out is rewarding enough for them.

"Being able to support the people who have the skills to rebuild people's homes because I don't have those skills. I just like to support them in any way I can," said Missionary, Michael Cheever.

"It lets me know that I'm helping those who are helping others. Just doing a good deed," added fellow Missionary, Jackson Stewart.

Their work doesn't go unnoticed.

"They're magnificent. Truly, they bring out the best to what volunteer means. They're giving up their time, their talents, even their treasures sometimes," Walker said.

If you would like to help serve lunch to volunteer workers rebuilding homes, you can call 304-536-3320.