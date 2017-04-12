Harris named head coach at Tazewell

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

Tazewell has a new head coach. J'me Harris has been tabbed to be the new head man of the Bulldogs. He has spent the last 4 seasons as the head coach at the middle school. His teams have gone 15-1 in the last two seasons. Harris will take over a program that hasn't had a winning record since 2008. He has also coached the boys and girls basketball teams at Tazewell.