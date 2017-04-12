Harris named head coach at Tazewell - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Harris named head coach at Tazewell

Posted:

Tazewell, VA

WVVA-TV

Tazewell has a new head coach.  J'me Harris has been tabbed to be the new head man of the Bulldogs.  He has spent the last 4 seasons as the head coach at the middle school.  His teams have gone 15-1 in the last two seasons.  Harris will take over a program that hasn't had a winning record since 2008.  He has also coached the boys and girls basketball teams at Tazewell.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.