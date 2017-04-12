Phillips inks with Bluefield St - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Phillips inks with Bluefield St

Posted:

Richlands, VA

WVVA-TV

Richlands' Luke Phillips will be staying close to home.  He signed to play at Bluefield State next fall.  The senior was named all-state, all conference, and all region this past season.  He will leave the Blue Tornado as the school's all time leading scorer.  He says he is excited for his future with the Big Blues, and there were a lot of factors that went into his decision. "I choose Bluefield St because they have a great civil engineering program.  I felt really accepted by the basketball team and all the coaches.  I feel like it was the place that was best for me."

