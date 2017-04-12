Coppola signs with Concord - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Coppola signs with Concord

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

In Bluefield where Jia Coppola is staying close to home.  The senior has signed to play at Concord next fall.  The all-state selection led the Beavers to a state runner up finish this season.  She says the Beavers coming up short of a state title is what motivated her to play at the next level.  "I wasn't sure if I wanted to play college basketball but when my season ended and we lost in the state championship it kind of broke my heart.  So Concord got in touch with me and I decided to go there."

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

