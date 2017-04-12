Progress made on Brad Paisley Community Park

The Brad Paisley Community Park in White Sulphur Springs is moving along with construction.

Volunteer groups from Massachusetts are putting together the playground and another group is laying down sod. This park is just one part of the whole recovery process and organizers say it will remind residents of White Sulphur Springs and how strong West Virginians can be in the face of tragedy.

"This is the dream of the whole community to get this park built. The families that lived here, they come by here everyday. They watch the progress, they're excited. There were kids wanting to play on the play structure yesterday. Of course, we couldn't let them. We're not ready, but in another couple weeks we will be. So, things are going great. The park is going to be just beautiful," said Tom Crabtree, President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.

The park is on schedule to open on the one year anniversary of the flood, June 23rd. If you would like to help with the recovery efforts by donating, visit http://www.homesforwv.org/