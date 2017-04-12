Tazewell's Major Heatley receives special appointment

A local law enforcement officer has received a major appointment. Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office will now be providing some of his expertise in Richmond.

Major Heatley has been working with Tazewell county's drug court for six years now, and the Supreme Court of Virginia has taken notice. Sheriff Brian Hieatt made the announcement.

"This is exciting news for us, that the work he's done here, with our drug court here... he's going to have his input in what's being done around the state."

Virginia's Chief Justice Donald Lemons appointed Heatley to be a member of two committees. Delegate Will Morefield has developed a close bond with Heatley, and supports the appointment.

"In making the recommendation, we could not think of a better person representing the law enforcement community, to fight for this cause."

Heatley will serve as a member for the State Drug Treatment Court Advisory and Planning Committees. Assisting the drug courts is a cause that Heatley takes to heart.

Heatley says, "It has really become a passion. I've been able to be a part of graduations; I've actually spoken at a few of the graduations. You can't help but be changed as a person."

Major Heatley's first committee meeting in Richmond is set for April 27. His appointment is for a two-year term.