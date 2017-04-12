Coal miners find jobs, hope at fair in Beckley

BECKLEY (WVVA) A renewed sense of hope filled the Country Inn & Suites Conference Center in Beckley on Wednesday. That is where miners turned out in droves to apply for jobs at Blackhawk Mining, a Kentucky based operation with dozens of openings at their West Virginia locations.

For underground miners such as Chad Smith, also may mean a first chance to come home after eight long years.



"I've worked on a strip mine in the past but lately I've been working up North underground."



The twist and turns of the coal industry have led Smith to the Northern part of the state, four hours from his son and daughter. "It just sucks being away from home and coming home once a week to see your kids. I'd love to work underground at home where I could see them everyday.



Blackhawk Mining Human Resources Officer Samantha Owens said market conditions have improved significantly, even allowing her company to hire first time miners.



"It is definitely picking up and getting better. We've even hired inexperienced miners at several of our operations."



For Smith, the reduced restrictions and rebounded market have also brought a renewed sense of hope.



"Since Trump has come back into office, I've gotten back in the mines. Trump has done more for coal in a week than Obama did in an 8-year term."



For those who missed Blackhawk Mining's Job Fair, visit http://www.blackhawkmining.com/contact_us.php