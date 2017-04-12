Man and woman found shot to death in McDowell County home - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Man and woman found shot to death in McDowell County home

Posted:

A homicide investigation is underway in McDowell County after two people are found dead in a home in Iaeger.

According to state police, officers were called to a home on Frontage Road Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, troopers discovered the bodies of 32-year-old Tara Musick and 34-year-old David Gover in a bedroom.

It appears they had been deceased for several days. Investigators say Musick's body showed severe physical blunt force trauma as well as multiple gunshot wounds. Gover's body also showed a gunshot wound. Their autopsies are pending with the state medical examiner's office.

Officers responded to the Frontage Road home shortly after noon on Tuesday in reference to a possible drug overdose after someone stopped by to check on the couple and discovered them dead. Troopers say Gover and Musick were "cohabitating partners."

The investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.