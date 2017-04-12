Man and woman found shot to death in McDowell County home

A homicide investigation is underway in McDowell County after two people are found dead in a home in Iaeger.

According to state police, officers were called to a home on Frontage Road Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, troopers discovered the bodies of 32-year-old Tara Musick and 34-year-old David Gover in a bedroom.

It appears they had been deceased for several days. Investigators say Musick's body showed severe physical blunt force trauma as well as multiple gunshot wounds. Gover's body also showed a gunshot wound. Their autopsies are pending with the state medical examiner's office.

Officers responded to the Frontage Road home shortly after noon on Tuesday in reference to a possible drug overdose after someone stopped by to check on the couple and discovered them dead. Troopers say Gover and Musick were "cohabitating partners."

The investigation is ongoing.