Clinch Valley Medical Center receives high rating

Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands celebrates another high grade in safety, and quality of patient care. For the fourth consecutive scoring period, the hospital has received an “A” rating from the Leapfrog Group. Clinch Valley Medical Center was one of over eight hundred hospitals nationwide to receive this high grade for its commitment to keeping their patients safe from accidents, infections, and other errors that could adversely affect the patient's care.

Leapfrog is a national nonprofit organization who, for nearly two decades, has been dedicated to driving giant leaps forward in the safety and quality of health care in America. Clinch Valley Medical Center is a Duke Lifepoint Quality Affiliate, and constantly strives to meet and exceed the highest of standards for patient care.

Clinch Valley Health Care CEO Peter Mulkey says, “There is a mentality within this organization that we're always trying to strive to reach the next level. Quality and safety; you never reach a finish line. You're always looking for better ways to do things to ensure that your patients, number one, get the best possible care, but also in the safest manner”.