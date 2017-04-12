Ohio man pleads guilty in killing of ex-coal executive - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Ohio man pleads guilty in killing of ex-coal executive

Posted: Updated:
Anthony R. Arriaga Anthony R. Arriaga
Brandon Fitzpatrick Brandon Fitzpatrick

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a former coal executive in southern West Virginia.

News outlets report Anthony R. Arriaga of Delphos, Ohio, told a Mingo County judge Tuesday that he had been using drugs and had little sleep over several days before he killed Bennett Hatfield in a cemetery last May.

Hatfield had been visiting his wife's gravesite. He resigned in 2015 as president and CEO of Patriot Coal.

Arriaga said he and co-defendant Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick of Louisa, Kentucky, plotted to steal Hatfield's SUV and sell its parts.

Arriaga faces life in prison on a first-degree murder charge. Sentencing has been set for May 17.

Fitzpatrick, who is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy, is due in court for a pretrial hearing Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.