Town of Tazewell announce grants for Bridges

The Tazewell Town Council held their regular meeting this evening and had some good news for the town's infrastructure.

Town Manager Todd Day announced the town has received grants for four million dollars to replace two bridges and do significant repair on several other of Tazewell's Bridges.

Day says this couldn't have come at a better time because infrastructure is so important to the life of a town like Tazewell.

The Grant came from a VDOT program to upgrade the deficiencies in localities and Tazewell is excited to be included.

Day added that due to issues on how and who would execute the work it could be next year before actual work begins.

