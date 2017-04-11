High School Baseball Scoreboard 4/11 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball Scoreboard 4/11

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Baseball Scores 4/11

Pikeview 4 Bluefield 3

Fayetteville 8 Valley Fayette 3

Princeton 14 Mt View 10

Graham 12 Narrows 11

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.