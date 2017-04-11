Surface looking to lead Graham back to Final Four

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Graham boys soccer program has become one of the lead teams in Class 2A and a big part of their success is senior Logan Surface. "I put the jersey on every game day and it's just a honor. I mean just come out here and try my hardest and try to win the games" said Surface.

Surface serves as one of the captains for the G-Men and he takes great pride in being one of the team leaders. "We have me, Ben, and Birdie working together as seniors, and becoming leaders for the team and just trying to show them what we did last year and hopefully make it back to the state tournament."

Surface leads the team in scoring, but says he feels no pressure from his teammates or coaches. "I just come out here and my teammates help me out a lot. I mean we all love each other and we work together and they help me out to get through the games and when I score it's just a celebration."

G-Men head coach George Aiello says surface sets a high standard both on and off the field for his team. "He's definitely stepped up to the challenge and I like i said he's been a good role model. his actions, I think actions speak louder than words and he's working hard out there."

After the G-Men fell in the state semifinal to George Mason last year, Surface he can be the one to lead the team to the next step of winning a state championship. "We need to win our conference and we started off well in conference play and after that if we win our conference and get our seed in the region and we just got to keep winning games."