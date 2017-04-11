Monroe County Schools hosts Kiddie Camp

Monroe County Schools hosted their annual two-day Kiddie Camp for children getting ready to enter the school system.

They were looking at the kids' mental abilities, which helps teachers estimate future performance for incoming students. All this is important for the children to succeed when they enter school.

"We also need to know what types of services our students need. It gives us an opportunity to actually enter our school system to take care of those needs, so our children can get off to a great start in Monroe County schools and so our children can be very productive and successful in the classroom," said Lisa Mustain, Assistant Superintendent for Monroe County Schools.

Students from James Monroe High School also came down and played games with the children to get them acclimated to a classroom environment.