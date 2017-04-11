James Monroe High School offering assistance for grieving students

Tragedy struck Monroe County yesterday with a deadly crash that killed one student and put another in the hospital. James Monroe High School is offering grief counseling to friends and classmates of those involved.

"We're a small community and everyone pulls together. Anytime you lose anyone, it's heartbreaking, but to lose a child is just devastating," said Joetta Basile, Monroe County Schools Superintendent.

With the tragic accident still fresh in everyone's minds, James Monroe High School is offering grief counseling to any student that needs to talk.

"We do have grief counselors at the school. They'll be here all week for the students to provide support for those that need to speak with counselors," Basile said.

Students at James Monroe are showing just how strong West Virginians are.

"The student body this morning actually took up a donation for the student's family still in the hospital and we got that to them to help them with their expenses while they're with her," Basile said.

"Monroe County suffered a huge loss yesterday. We'd like to think we're all invincible, but yesterday's a prime example of what can happen in a split second," Monroe County Sheriff, Sean Crosier, said.

With the school year coming to a close, Sheriff Crosier asks everyone to drive with caution.

"We urge all motorist to please to use extra caution for these next two months at least. Be on the look out for students especially because they're embarking on the rest of their lives and we want to see that through. We don't want their lives cut short," informed Sheriff Crosier.

If you would like to contact the school about the grief counseling offered, you can call 304-772-3094.