Buchanan County teacher arrested on drug charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Drug task force officers arrested a Buchanan County school teacher in her classroom.

Lisa Kathleen Burns, 43, of Grundy, Virginia was taken into custody on Monday morning at Riverview Elementary School. Officers with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force and deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.

Burns faces the following charges:

  • Distribution of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (one count)                                    
  • Distribution of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance on School Property (one count)           
  • Common Nuisance (two counts)                                                                                                 
  • Distribution of Schedule III Controlled Substance (one count)                                             

According to Sheriff Ray Foster, the investigation is ongoing.  

The school website states that Burns is a seventh grade math/ science teacher.

