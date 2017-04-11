Hinton kids learn safety skills

In the information age, having a footprint on the internet is critical to the success of any city... business... or social campaign.More >>
Kids at Hinton Area Elementary left school with a better idea of how to stay safe in and around their homes and community.
Tragedy struck Monroe County yesterday with a deadly crash that killed one student and put another in the hospital. James Monroe High School is offering grief counseling to friends and classmates of those involved.
Drug task force officers arrested a Buchanan County school teacher in her classroom.
A Virginia town manager who apparently shot himself in the head after an hours-long standoff with police had an emergency protective order issued against him last month.
Natural resource officers in Monroe County save an abandoned bear cub who became separated from its family. According to officials, the cub became separated from its mother and two siblings...
A job fair for experienced underground coal miners is scheduled for Wednesday in Beckley.
Proposed fire fees were the topic of discussion tonight at the Summers County Courthouse.The new fee would be 25-dollars for residential property... ... ten dollars for tracts of land with no structures.. and businesses would pay depending on square footage. According to County Commissioner Tony Williams, they're looking for what is best for the residents and are open to all ideas. Pipestem Chief Butch Ma...
