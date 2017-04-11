Hinton kids learn safety skills

Kids at Hinton Area Elementary left school with a better idea of how to stay safe in and around their homes and community.

The Progressive Agriculture Safety Day brought twenty groups to the school to give the kids tips and ideas in topics ranging from stranger danger to animals, and health to self defense.

WVVA Meteorologist Katherine Thompson was also there to educate the kids on weather safety, and what to do when a natural disaster may strike.

The Progressive Agriculture Safety Day Foundation funded the fully insured event, making sure every student received an up-close and meaningful experience, as well as a t-shirt! The idea of the program is to instill good habits into the kids' every day routines, and help them learn to make better choices.

This is the first time for the event in Summers County, and they hope to make it an annual tradition.