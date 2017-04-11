Clark and Flynn named Mountain East Players of the Week

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

A pair of Mountain Lions took home some Mountain East awards. Concord sophomore Jordan Clark and senior Eli Flynn took home the league player and pitcher of the week awards. Clark hit .529 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, and 9 RBIs last week. While Flynn collected 3 saves in Concord's 4 wins last week. The Mountain Lions will host WV Wesleyan next in Athens for a 4 game series starting on Friday.