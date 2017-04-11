Grove named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Grove named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The accolades keep coming in for West Virginia.  Pitcher Michael Grove was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week for his performance against Kansas on Saturday.  The sophomore from Wheeling took a perfect game into the 8th inning against the Jayhawks.  He struck out 12 while giving up just one hit on 109 pitches.  The Mountaineers will travel to Maryland on Tuesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.