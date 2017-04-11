Grove named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The accolades keep coming in for West Virginia. Pitcher Michael Grove was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week for his performance against Kansas on Saturday. The sophomore from Wheeling took a perfect game into the 8th inning against the Jayhawks. He struck out 12 while giving up just one hit on 109 pitches. The Mountaineers will travel to Maryland on Tuesday.