West Virginia resource officers save abandoned bear cub

photo courtesy: West Virginia Natural Resources Police photo courtesy: West Virginia Natural Resources Police
Natural resource officers in Monroe County save an abandoned bear cub who became separated from its family.

According to officials, the cub became separated from its mother and two siblings while the family was crossing a road. A witness told officers the "momma" bear tried for an hour to get the cub to cross the road before leaving with her other two cubs. The witness checked on the cub the following day and contacted the West Virginia Natural Resources Police.

Once officers determined the mother was not going to come back, the male cub was taken to wildlife officials in Beckley. After two attempts, the cub was successfully introduced to a surrogate family. We understand the little cub has a really good chance of survival in his new home.

DNR officers urge people to use caution if the see a bear cub alone. Do not try to rescue the animal on your own and to always contact a DNR official if a problem occurs. 

*slideshow photos are courtesy of the West Virginia Natural Resources Police

