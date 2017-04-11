Coal job fair slated for Wednesday in Beckley

A job fair for experienced underground coal miners is scheduled for Wednesday in Beckley.

The job fair will take place at the Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are immediate openings for underground miners at Panther Creek Mining, LLC and Blue Creek Mining, LLC in Kanawha County. Interested applicants must possess West Virginia Underground Mining Certifications.

Open positions include:

production supervisor

electrician

fireboss

equipment operator

general labor

The company offers a competitive benefit package. See the attached flyer for more information.

Panther Creek Mining, LLC & Blue Creek Mining, LLC have immediate openings for underground coal miners. #WV MORE: pic.twitter.com/dfDLGNxulk — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) April 10, 2017

