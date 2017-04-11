Coal job fair slated for Wednesday in Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Coal job fair slated for Wednesday in Beckley

A job fair for experienced underground coal miners is scheduled for Wednesday in Beckley.

The job fair will take place at the Country Inn & Suites on Harper Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are immediate openings for underground miners at Panther Creek Mining, LLC and Blue Creek Mining, LLC in Kanawha County. Interested applicants must possess West Virginia Underground Mining Certifications.

Open positions include:

  • production supervisor
  • electrician
  • fireboss
  • equipment operator
  • general labor

The company offers a competitive benefit package. See the attached flyer for more information. 

