UPDATE: Town manager who shot himself after harassment claim dies

A spokeswoman says a Virginia town manager who shot himself in the head after a standoff with police has died.

Christiansburg Spokeswoman Melissa Powell says 53-year-old Steve Biggs died early Wednesday. Biggs had served as town manager for the small southwestern Virginia community since July.

Authorities said police found Biggs inside an apartment Tuesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting came a month after a 23-year-old Christiansburg woman went to court accusing Biggs of harassment. Biggs denied the woman's claims in interviews with The Roanoke Times last week and on Monday.

State police also investigated, but prosecutors found no probable cause to charge Biggs with stalking or any other crime.

Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said he and the town council are "heartbroken."

A Virginia town manager who apparently shot himself in the head after an hours-long standoff with police had an emergency protective order issued against him last month.

Court documents show that a 23-year-old woman obtained a 3-day protective order in March against Christiansburg Town Manager Steve Biggs, 53. The woman said in her complaint that Biggs harassed her and told her he loved her.

The protective order was first reported by The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2oUZ8Sr ). Biggs, who is married with three children, denied the woman's claims in interviews with the newspaper last week and on Monday. He said he was in a friendly relationship with her and had provided her financial help, but never threatened her.

The judge denied the woman's subsequent request for another protective order, finding there was no credible threat. State police also investigated and turned findings over to the county prosecutor, who found no probable cause for a charge of stalking or some other crime.

Authorities say the manager of a small town in southwestern Virginia shot himself after an hourslong standoff.

News outlets report that police went to an apartment in Christiansburg early Tuesday after getting a 911 call.

Christiansburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to contact the person inside the apartment and evacuated neighbors. Nearly four hours later, Virginia State Police say officers and deputies heard a gunshot inside the home. Town Manager Steve Biggs was found suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Biggs was taken to a hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening.

A 2015 U.S. Census estimate shows the town has a population of nearly 22,000. Biggs has held his position there since July.

