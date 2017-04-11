Police: Virginia town manager shoots himself after standoff - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA (AP) -

Authorities say the manager of a small town in southwestern Virginia shot himself after an hourslong standoff.

News outlets report that police went to an apartment in Christiansburg early Tuesday after getting a 911 call.

Christiansburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to contact the person inside the apartment and evacuated neighbors. Nearly four hours later, Virginia State Police say officers and deputies heard a gunshot inside the home. Town Manager Steve Biggs was found suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Biggs was taken to a hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening.

A 2015 U.S. Census estimate shows the town has a population of nearly 22,000. Biggs has held his position there since July.

