Summers Commission Meet on Fire Fee

A 17-year-old student has died at the scene of the crash and the passenger, a 14-year-old student is in critical condition.More >>
"It's almost unthinkable." That's how Tazewell county Judge Jack Hurley described the actions of Patricia Sweeney before sentencing her.More >>
(WVVA) According to Bland County dispatch, the U.S. Forest Service is conducting a controlled burn in the county. The Forest Service released information on April 4, 2017 indicating it would be conducting burns across southwest Virginia through May 15, 2017. South and southwest winds will likely carry the smoke outside of the burn area Monday afternoon and Monday night. The following is the release from the US Forest Service. 4/4/2017 Marion, Va. - The George Wash...More >>
Video of police officers dragging a passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar Monday on social media, and a spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man.More >>
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) There was a surprise announcement on Saturday night, just two hours before the regular West Virginia legislative session ended.More >>
Police in Beckley have released the photo of a man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation.More >>
