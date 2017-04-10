Summers Commission Meet on Fire Fee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) -

Proposed fire fees were the topic of discussion tonight at the Summers County Courthouse.The new fee would be 25-dollars for residential property...
    ... ten dollars for tracts of land with no structures...
    ... and businesses would pay depending on square footage.
    According to County Commissioner Tony Williams, they're looking for what is best for the residents and are open to all ideas.
    Pipestem Chief Butch Mansfield says that the six fire companies would split the fee.
    He says... besides the peace of mind... it could also lower people's fire insurance rates.?Mansfield and the other Fire Chief's stressed how expensive it is to keep an active department and often they work more lifesaving emergencies than just fires.
The County Commission is going to review the proposal before making the ordinance active. 

