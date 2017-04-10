High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/10 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/10

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard 4/10

Baseball

Independence 16 Bluefield 1

Pikeview 14 Shady Spring 1

Liberty Raleigh 8 Summers Co 4

Beckley 2 Riverside 0

Fayetteville 3 Greenbrier West 2

Montcalm 25 Mt View 6

Softball

Liberty Raleigh 10 Princeton 0

Fayetteville 7 Nicholas Co 6

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.