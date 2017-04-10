Monday Evening Video Forecast

(WVVA) Warm and dry conditions will continue through most of Tuesday, but a cold front will increase our chances for rain late in the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight and there may even be some smoke in the air from a controlled burn taking place in Bland County.

Moisture will increase on Tuesday and we will see more clouds, especially late in the day. Rain chances will go up late Tuesday and Tuesday night as the front gets closer. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather isn't expected at this time. The front will move to our south and east on Wednesday, but a few showers are possible early in the day.

Drier weather is expected Thursday but rain chances will go back up on Friday and will stick around through the weekend. Most of the rain shower activity will take place in the afternoon and evening hours Friday and Saturday, with more widespread rain shower activity expected Sunday.