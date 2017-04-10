Caregiver convicted of defrauding elderly women in Tazewell County

"It's almost unthinkable." That's how Tazewell county Judge Jack Hurley described the actions of Patricia Sweeney before sentencing her. Sweeney has been convicted of forging checks from an elderly woman she was hired to care for.

Patricia Sweeney was hired to take care of then-92-year-old Pearl Munsey. The two met through Munsey's pastor. Granddaughter Rebecca Purington says Sweeney didn't appear suspicious at first. "She did things like, sit down and pray with my grandmother at lunch, and then she would go straight to the bank and cash fake checks."

Purington explains how Sweeney was able to spend almost all of her grandmother's savings.

"She would assist my grandmother with paying bills. What she would do is write them out, and my grandmother would sign them. So she did have access to her checkbook."

After almost a year, Munsey asked Sweeney to show her a bank statement. "And I said, 'Oh, my Lord, I don't know what's happened to my money," Munsey exclaims.

Munsey says this is the first time someone close has ever cheated her. It's affected me to where I couldn't sleep. It's affected me to where I only take 2-3 bites of food (before filling full)."

Munsey says, this ordeal, cuts deep. "I don't think I'll trust anybody like I did her."

Miss Munsey is doing quite well for a 93-year-old. But, should she pass away before the restitution is completely paid, the rest of the money would go to her estate.

As for Patricia Sweeney... once paroled, she will have 9 years and 6 months to pay back the restitution. If she doesn't, she will go back to prison to serve the rest of her 125-year sentence.