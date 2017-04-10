Higher Education takes hit in budget passed by W.Va. lawmakers

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) There was a surprise announcement on Saturday night, just two hours before the regular West Virginia legislative session ended. Democratic Gov. Jim Justice announced he had reached a deal with Republican Senate Pres. Mitch Carmichael that spared deep cuts to health care and education.



"There are no sticking points. It's just a matter of the Senate passing it and it goes to the House. The House passes it and we're done," said Gov. Justice during a late night press conference on Saturday.



But as it turns out, lawmakers were not done. An hour later, a completely different bill sailed through West Virginia's House of Delegates and Senate.



Marshall University and West Virginia University took an eight percent hit in the budget passed on Saturday and early Sunday. All other state colleges lost four percent of their state funding.



"At least we've been able to keep schools like Concord and Bluefield State to this point. But they keep cutting more and more. Ultimately, it will be up to the schools to make it up in tuition increases and that's just going to price the schools out," said Dale Lee with the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA).



Concord President Dr. Kendra Boggess said the four percent cut adds up to more than seven percent over the last couple years.



"With the number of cuts we've had over the last three years equaling seven percent, it's pretty serious."



Boggess said the school has been able to soften the blow in years past by not rehiring positions. But at this point, she said the school is running out of options.



"We've really tried not to raise tuition. But we're having conversations now about whether that will be necessary. If it is, it means some students just can't afford to go to school."



Gov. Justice is expected to veto the budget passed by the legislature over the weekend.



In the House of Delegates, lawmakers would need to pick up three votes for a veto override. The Senate only needs one.