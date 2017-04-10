Controlled burn in Bland County

(WVVA) According to Bland County dispatch, the U.S. Forest Service is conducting a controlled burn in the county. The Forest Service released information on April 4, 2017 indicating it would be conducting burns across southwest Virginia through May 15, 2017.

South and southwest winds will likely carry the smoke outside of the burn area Monday afternoon and Monday night.

The following is the release from the US Forest Service.

4/4/2017 Marion, Va. - The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests provide habitat for thousands of species across Virginia and West Virginia, including nearly 300 threatened, endangered, sensitive and locally rare wildlife and plants. To help preserve these and other species Forest Service fire specialists may burn the following areas:

Snake Den – Mount Rogers District, Smyth County, lies on Snake Den Mountain and Horne Knob approximately 1 mile Southwest of Camp. 700 acres

Huff Hollow – Mount Rogers District, lies along Little Brushy Mountain, approximately 1.5 miles Northeast of Chatham Hill, Va., with parts of the unit being in Tazewell, Smyth, and Bland Counties. Virginia State Highway 16 is approximately 1.5 miles due West of the unit. The unit is bordered by Forest Service roads 614, 618, and 878. 1498 acres.

Glade Mtn. – Mount Rogers District, Smyth County, Virginia - 4 miles southeast of Atkins. Located on Glade Mountain and Little Mountain south of Interstate 81. 2748 acres

Crawfish - The Crawfish Prescribed Burn lies in Crawfish Valley, located in between Walker Mountain and Brushy Mountain, entirely in Wythe County, VA. It is approximately 3.5 miles due North of Rural Retreat, VA., and Interstate I-81.

Burning is planned to occur between April 1, 2017 and May 15 2017 each burn may take several days complete. We expect smoke to be visible during the burn and for a short time after local residents may see and smell smoke. The smoke is expected to settle in low lying areas during the early morning.

The project areas will close temporarily while the burn is taking place.

Safety is our primary objective during this prescribed burn. The fire experts assigned to this burn are highly trained and have years of experience in protecting surrounding communities, themselves, and the land they are working to restore. Experienced fire specialists will closely monitor local weather conditions, such as wind and humidity, and make adjustments in the schedule as needed to ensure the safety of firefighters and local residents. Prior to implementing the burn, crews constructed firebreaks to ensure the fire does not leave the burn area. The prescribed burn is designed to mimic historic natural fire as much as possible. Some individual trees may burn but the fire should travel mostly across the forest floor.

We are rapidly losing young forests, open areas, and critical wildlife habitat due to 100 years of fire suppression and an aging forest. For thousands of years, fire shaped our forests and wildlife and our lands actually need fire to be healthy. Research shows that fire naturally occurred every 3-15 years in our area. Low intensity prescribed burns creates open areas where a diverse mix of grasses, plants, and wildflowers grow and provide valuable food and cover for wildlife. These planned burns help to make the land healthier for people, water, and wildlife, such as bear, deer, turkey, and many migratory birds and many endangered species.