Walmart recalls 5-ounce salad mix after dead bat found in package

A precautionary recall is issued for Walmart's Organic Marketside Spring Mix (5-ounce-bag) after "extraneous animal matter was allegedly found in a single container."

The impacted items have the production code G089B19 with a best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017 with possible distribution in the following states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Consumers who've already purchased the items are urged to throw the product away. Fresh Express, the maker of the salads, is offering a full refund. Call the company's consumer hotline at 800-242-5472.

Read the full news release issued by the FDA below:

April 8, 2017

Contact

Consumers

Fresh Express

(800) 242-5472



Walmart

(800) WAL-MART

Media

Fresh Express

Donna Watkins

(512) 848-1698



Walmart

(800) 331-0085

Announcement

Orlando, Fla., -- Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix.

The item subject to the recall is 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix marketed in a clear container with production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container. The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in the Southeastern region of the United States.

The recall was necessitated when Fresh Express was notified that extraneous animal matter was allegedly found in a single container of the salad. Out of an abundance of caution, all salads manufactured in the same production run are being recalled.

No other Marketside salads are included in the recall. Fresh Express salads are not subject to a recall.

Walmart acted quickly to remove the product from store shelves.

Consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it. A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Upon receiving notification, both Walmart and Fresh Express food safety and rapid response teams, in close coordination with regulatory authorities, acted immediately to review all relevant records, launch an intensive investigation and initiate product removal and recall procedures.

Fresh Express takes matters of food safety very seriously and rigorously complies with all food safety regulations including the proscribed Good Agricultural Practices. In addition, a range of stringent controls are in place during growing and harvesting to mitigate against field material from entering the raw product system. In manufacturing, additional controls including thorough washing and filtration systems as well as visual inspections that are designed to eliminate unwanted debris.

