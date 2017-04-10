UPDATE: Student killed in Monroe County crash identified

We now know the identity of the 17-year-old driver killed in a crash near James Monroe High School.

Tyler S. "Fig" Newton, of Lindside, WV was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday's crash. According to his official obituary, Tyler was a junior at James Monroe High.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14 at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lindside. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Memorial Gardens in Lindside.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to:

Tyler "Fig" Newton Memorial Fund

c/o First Community Bank P.O. Box 155

Lindside, WV 24951

A 14-year-old female passenger injured in the crash remains hospitalized at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police say both students were on their way to James Monroe High School when they collided with a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup was treated and released. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is handling the crash investigation.

-Post by Austin Davis

It has been confirmed that two students from James Monroe High School were involved in this car accident.

