UPDATE: Student killed in Monroe County crash identified

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice may let the budget bill become law with signing the measure. According to his Chief of Staff Nick Casey, though leaders in the state Senate are willing to compromise, House Speaker Tim Armstead is "dug in;" leaving no room for a consensus.More >>
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice may let the budget bill become law with signing the measure. According to his Chief of Staff Nick Casey, though leaders in the state Senate are willing to compromise, House Speaker Tim Armstead is "dug in;" leaving no room for a consensus.More >>
Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands celebrates another high grade in safety, and quality of patient care. For the fourth consecutive scoring period, the hospital has received an “A” rating from the Leapfrog Group. Clinch Valley Medical Center was one of over eight hundred hospitals nationwide to receive this high grade for its commitment to keeping their patients safe from accidents, infections, and other errors that could adversely affect the patient's care.More >>
Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands celebrates another high grade in safety, and quality of patient care. For the fourth consecutive scoring period, the hospital has received an “A” rating from the Leapfrog Group. Clinch Valley Medical Center was one of over eight hundred hospitals nationwide to receive this high grade for its commitment to keeping their patients safe from accidents, infections, and other errors that could adversely affect the patient's care.More >>
Nearly a dozen students and two adults are injured when a school bus and SUV collide Wednesday morning near Raleigh, North Carolina.More >>
Nearly a dozen students and two adults are injured when a school bus and SUV collide Wednesday morning near Raleigh, North Carolina.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a former coal executive in southern West Virginia.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a former coal executive in southern West Virginia.More >>
The Tazewell Town Council held their regular meeting Tuesday evening and had some good news for the town's infrastructure.More >>
The Tazewell Town Council held their regular meeting Tuesday evening and had some good news for the town's infrastructure.More >>
We now know the identity of the 17-year-old driver killed in a crash near James Monroe High School.More >>
We now know the identity of the 17-year-old driver killed in a crash near James Monroe High School.More >>
Monroe County Schools hosted their annual two-day Kiddie Camp for children getting ready to enter the school system.More >>
Monroe County Schools hosted their annual two-day Kiddie Camp for children getting ready to enter the school system.More >>
In the information age, having a footprint on the internet is critical to the success of any city... business... or social campaign.More >>
In the information age, having a footprint on the internet is critical to the success of any city... business... or social campaign.More >>