Bluefield, VA woman sentenced for stealing from 92-year-old

A former Bluefield, Virginia caregiver is sentenced to five years in prison for defrauding an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars is savings.

Prosecutors in Tazewell County say Patricia Lynn Sweeney, 43, will also serve 10 years of probation after her release from prison and be required to pay back around $16,000 in restitution.

Sweeney was indicted in Tazewell County in June 2016 on 239 counts of fraud; including forgery, uttering, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

In January 2016, Sweeney was indicted in Mercer County on charges involving the same elderly victim. She was later sentenced up to ten years in prison in that case.