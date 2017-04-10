UPDATE: Police locate missing McDowell County teen

Jamie Adams was located on April 11 in Welch, WV

A missing 17-year-old McDowell resident has been located.

Troopers found Jamie Adams around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Welch, WV. The teen is receiving assistance from the DHHR Youth Services and will be placed with her grandparents.

No other details are known.

State Police in McDowell County need help finding a teen who went missing a week ago.

Jaime Adams was last seen in the Bradshaw area around 7:00 a.m. on April 3. We do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing.

Name: Jamie Adams

Age: 17

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 200 pounds

If you know the whereabouts of Jamie Adams, call the West Virginia State Police in Welch at 304-436-2101.

More on WVVA.com

MISSING: Troopers search for missing McDowell County teen