MISSING: McDowell County 17-year-old

Posted:
Jamie Adams was last seen on April 3 in Bradshaw, WV. Jamie Adams was last seen on April 3 in Bradshaw, WV.

State Police in McDowell County need help finding a teen who went missing a week ago.

Jaime Adams was last seen in the Bradshaw area around 7:00 a.m. on April 3. We do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing.

  • Name: Jamie Adams
  • Age: 17
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 200 pounds

If you know the whereabouts of Jamie Adams, call the West Virginia State Police in Welch at 304-436-2101.

