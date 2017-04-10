MISSING: McDowell County 17-year-old

Jamie Adams was last seen on April 3 in Bradshaw, WV.

State Police in McDowell County need help finding a teen who went missing a week ago.

Jaime Adams was last seen in the Bradshaw area around 7:00 a.m. on April 3. We do not have a description of the clothing she was wearing.

Name: Jamie Adams

Age: 17

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 200 pounds

If you know the whereabouts of Jamie Adams, call the West Virginia State Police in Welch at 304-436-2101.

