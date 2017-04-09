Lawmakers pass budget bill, awaits governor's signature

The House and Senate worked together into the early hours of the morning to come up with a budget bill to put on Governor Jim Justice's desk.

According to a press release from House Speaker Tim Armstead, the House of Delegates passed the updated version of house bill 2018.

The bill includes no tax increases and provides $4.1 billion in general revenue spending over the next fiscal year.

Armstead says it's now it's up to the governor to sign it into law.

The bill includes an up-to $90 million withdrawal from the state's rainy day fund.

Also some cuts include an 8% cut to Marshall and West Virginia Universities, 2% curs to West Virginia State University and Blue Ridge Community Technical College, and 4% cuts to all other state higher education institutions.