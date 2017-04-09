Movie producers buy rights to Bluefield playwright's script

He's a store manager, television spokesman and playwright and Vain Colby's latter talents just got the attention of producers in Hollywood.

Colby's play, the Eleventh Hour has been optioned to be turned into a feature film.

Colby says it all happened unexpectedly..

"Someone saw the play who's son just happen to be a producer in Los Angeles. She contacted him and said hey you really ought to read this he called me and I thought someone was messing with me," said Colby.

"I sent him the script a week and a half later he called back and said hey we're really interested in this we'd like to do a movie."

The play tells the story of what happens when a Black church is destroyed and its congregation joins a white church down the road.

Speaking with cast members of the original production over the last few months..they feel they know why the play resonates even on the opposite coast.

"I definitely want the audience to take that away that even though people look different on the outside and we have stereotypes that we see in each other at the end of the day we're all the same," said Amanda Buchanan.

The producers now have two years to turn the play into a film.