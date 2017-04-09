Dietitian offers tips West Virginians can use to get healthier

For the eighth year in a row, West Virginia is ranked dead last in Gallup's national health study.

We have the highest rate of heart disease, and we're tied for the highest amount of diabetes with Alabama. All hope is NOT lost, however. Turning these statistics around is entirely possible.

Tisha James says, "I think people tend to not make the healthiest choices, eat bad, eat too much, and they're not very active. So, it's lifestyle, typically."

As a dietitian, Tisha James stresses three key factors.

"One is watch how much you eat, two is what you eat, and then three... activity."

She says eating right... is a choice. "Choose the apple, not the apple juice. Choose the wheat bread, not the white bread. Choose the water, not the Pepsi."

James says the second key is portion control. "If you're going to eat French fries, only eat a little. If you're going to eat spaghetti, only eat a little."

The third key is moving about, and avoiding shortcuts. "Get active! Move! Take the steps, walk!"

Have you ever failed at a diet? It's actually a pretty common occurrence, and James explains why.

"They lose motivation, for one, and two, they might set unrealistic goals. Or they go so far from their norm, that it's hard to keep up."

James believes everyone, regardless of location or income, can lead a healthier and happier lifestyle... but it has to be a conscious decision.

"But if they realize they have these heart issues or they develop diabetes because of their lifestyle, to me, that would be motivation to change."

For those wondering about Virginia, the Commonwealth is healthier overall than West Virginia. According to Gallup, Virginia is ranked 21st.