Pipestem resident and pets rescued from house fire

A beautiful spring morning in Pipestem was rudely interrupted when smoke and flame started pouring out of a home in Rock Ridge. With flames raging, fire crews and neighbors alike rushed to save the home, and the women who lived inside.

Around 9:20 in the morning, Summers County 9-1-1 received reports of a structure fire. Brandon Riffe shot this footage on his cell phone, after helping rescue the resident inside!

"I guess she was just in shock," Riffe says. "She just kept saying "my dogs, my dogs!" I told her, 'We got the dogs. Listen, we got to go! This is going to get bad quick!'"

Another neighbor, Fred Aufrecht, is a former volunteer firefighter. He grabbed a water hose and did what he could to help until fire crews arrived. Aufrecht says, "Oh, it went up! It was like a match. The flames had to be close to thirty feet in the air. You see that tree, you can see how high the flames were."

Butch Mansfield is the fire chief for Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department. He says the fire burned so hot, neighboring homes were also in danger. "We had a tremendous amount of flame. (It) was almost fully engulfed in flame. We had three other exposures that were steaming and smoking and getting ready to ignite from the heat."

The flames were so intense, a total of three fire departments responded to the scene. But Riffe says, things could have been... a lot worse.

"Yeah, we got her out of the house. She's safe, the dogs are safe. We're good... nobody got hurt."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Chief Mansfield says it appears the fire started in the upstairs portion of the house.

