Governor reaches deal with Senate Pres., House still in question

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, (D), said late Saturday he has reached a budget agreement with Senate Pres. Mitch Carmichael (R).

The governor said the eleventh hour deal spares deep cuts to health care and education by spreading the tax burden equally among the working class, business, and the wealthy.



The plan includes a graduated income tax reduction starting in 2018, coupled with a one percent increase to the consumer sales tax.



The most contentious part of the deal; however, may be the 4.5 cent gas tax increase. But during a press conference late Saturday night, the Governor sounded confident he has the votes in the Senate.



Governor Justice said the agreement also includes his money for his roads plan to bring 48,000 new jobs to the state.



Other highlights of the plan:

-An increase in DMV fees to pay for West Virginians an EZ-Pass

-A tiered coal severance tax

-A tiered natural gas severance tax

-Broadens the tax base to professional services (beauticians, barbers, manicurists), telecommunications, electronic data processing, health & fitness organizations, and primary research organizations

-Two percent pay raise for teachers



The Governor said the Senate is expected to take up the compromise plan Saturday night. He has approved a one-day special session on Sunday.



A spokesman for the House of Delegates leadership said late Saturday night the Governor's deal in the Senate does not include the House of Representatives. The spokesman said the Governor simply does not have the votes in the House.



