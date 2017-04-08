Concord bats explode in game one win over West Virginia State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord bats explode in game one win over West Virginia State

The Concord Mountain Lions split a doubleheader with West Virginia State on Saturday in Athens. 

In game one the Mountain Lion bats were on fire as they defeated the Yellow Jackets 14-0. Game two belonged to the Yellow Jackets as they edged out the Mountain Lions 9-8.

Jordan Clark and Trevor Wiersma each homered for the Mountain Lions in the game one victory.

The two teams play another pair of games tomorrow afternoon beginning at 1:00 in Athens. 

