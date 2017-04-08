Local basketball stars shine in Scott Brown Little General Classic

On Saturday in Beckley local high school basketball stars participated in the 27th annual Scott Brown Little General Classic.

Players from Class AA took on players from Class A in West Virginia in the opening matchup.

Bluefield's Cody Fuller led the AA team with 33 points. Shady Spring's Jon Sawyers finished with 12 points and Wyoming East's Jon Sims had 11.

Tolsia's Coty Jude led the A team with 27 points. Fayetteville's Will Fenton had 16 points.

The A squad defeated the AA team 126-105. Webster County's Dalton Gray was named the game MVP.

In the second game players from Class AAA schools in West Virginia took the court with notable incoming recruits from the likes of West Virginia, Marshall and Florida.

West Virginia commit Derek Culver had a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Huntington Prep star and Florida commit Chase Allen had 22 points.

Mountaineer recruit Teddy Allen finished the day with 22 points and was named the game's MVP.

Team Employer Innovation Network defeated the Crossroads Chevy All Stars 124-116.