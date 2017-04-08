A helicopter responds to an ATV accident - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

A helicopter responds to an ATV accident

By WVVA Newsroom
Photo Credits to Fayette County Office of Emergency Service
FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) -

A person is in the Charleston Area Hospital tonight after a severe A-T-V accident on Sun Mine Hill.

Fayette County Emergency Management, Mount Hope Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance Services responded to the scene. 

The person was transported by helicopter to Charleston General. 

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

