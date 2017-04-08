Police looking for suspects in Beckley shooting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police looking for suspects in Beckley shooting

BECKLEY (WVVA) -

A man is recovering in a Raleigh County area hospital after a shooting incident in the 200 Block of 9th Street.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before midnight Friday leaving a male victim with non-threatening wounds.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be related to an incident in the 400 Block of 3rd Avenue in Beckley.

According to press release from Sergeant Morgan Bragg of the Beckley Police Department, persons of interest have been identified and surveillance video is being reviewed. 

Authorities are asking if you have any additional information contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or Crimestopperswv.com”

