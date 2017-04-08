'Armed and Dangerous' suspect sought in Beckley shooting

Police in Beckley have released the photo of a man wanted in connection with a shooting investigation.

The suspect, Nicholas Jamar Johnson, is considered 'armed and dangerous.' Investigators say he may still be in the Beckley area.

The shooting took place on the night of April 8 on 3rd Avenue in Beckley. One man was injured. The wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Wanted: Nicholas Johnson

Age: 25

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Police say there are six active warrants (wanton endangerment) for Johnson's arrest stemming from the shooting. If you have information on his whereabouts, police urge you to call the Beckley Police Dept. at 304-256-1708 or click here to email the investigating officer. Anonymous tips can be made at Crimestopperswv.com or call 304-255-7867.

-Original post by Joshua Bolden

A man is recovering in a Raleigh County area hospital after a shooting incident in the 200 Block of 9th Street.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before midnight Friday leaving a male victim with non-threatening wounds.

Detectives say the shooting appears to be related to an incident in the 400 Block of 3rd Avenue in Beckley.

According to press release from Sergeant Morgan Bragg of the Beckley Police Department, persons of interest have been identified and surveillance video is being reviewed.

Authorities are asking if you have any additional information contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or Crimestopperswv.com”