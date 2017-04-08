New gallery exhibit opening at Tamarack

Tamarack is showing off some of its newest art.

A brand new exhibit called "Full Spectrum" was officially unveiled at a grand opening reception this afternoon at the David L Dickirson Fine Art Gallery.

The exhibit celebrates the vibrancy of color expressed in the artwork that gallery supervisor Mandy Lester hopes gets people excited about spring time.

The "Full Spectrum" exhibit is free and open to the public for a limited time.

It'll be on display until June 11th.