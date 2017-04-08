Tamarack gets ready for busy travel season, holds job fair

Tamarack is looking to fill dozens of job vacancies, just in time for the busy spring travel season.

Raleigh County's biggest tourist attraction is getting ready to greet visitors from all over North America.

“We're starting into our busy season, everyone is traveling, especially this spring break weekend, so everyone is on the road,” Deaner Williams said. “So we're trying to gear up for the season and get ready for all the guests that we are planning on having this year."

More visitors means more work.

"We're looking for full-time and part-time positions in every department of Tamarack, right now,” Williams said.

Williams says while they typically see a lull in traffic in January and February, the spring and summer travel season is when Tamarack goes into full swing.

For Willilams, Tamarack is about connecting visitors with the essence of the mountain state.

"Our goal is just to keep the arts alive and to teach people from other states how talented West Virginian's are and to love the mountains and the state,” she said. "It's great to know that we are helping keep West Virginian's employed."

If you missed the job fair, don't worry. Tamarack is still hiring.

Applications can be found and submitted on its website, www.tamarackwv.com.

Or you can stop by Tamarack during regular business hours where applications are kept at the front desk.

Tamarack is looking to hire people to work in its food and beverage, facility, retail and conference center departments.