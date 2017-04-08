Easter Bunny takes photos at Crossroads Mall - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Easter Bunny takes photos at Crossroads Mall

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Center court at Crossroads Mall in Beckley is hopping with Easter fever.

Kids got a chance to meet the big bunny and get their photos taken with him.

A long line of children waited patiently to get a chance to sit on the Easter Bunny's lap and tell him what they would like to get in their Easter baskets.

The Easter Bunny will be available for photo-ops until April 15th.

The mall is even allowing pets to get their photos taken with the bunny, as well.

Photos can be taken with the Easter bunny during the mall's regular business hours.

