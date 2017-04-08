Thousands pile in for the Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Thousands pile in for the Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Saturday marks the 11th Annual Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg.

Crowds between 5,000 and 7,000 people filled the streets going from tasting to tasting trying the different types of chocolate. Chocolate that was different at each location It ranged from chocolate fudge cake to chocolate covered ice cream cones to chocolate covered strawberries. The festival brought families together to share the experience of tasting chocolate, but there are already plans for next year.

"In order to get more people here, we have to keep offering these amazing tastings. So, we always hope to grow the tastings every year. So, our goal next year is 40,000," said Executive Director of the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and Chocolate Festival Chair, Erin Hurst.

In addition to the chocolate tables to try the chocolate along the streets, there were street performers and balloon animals for the children.
 

