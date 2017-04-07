Chefs Battle Child Abuse

The best of the best were in Princeton to cook for a cause at the Chuck Mathena Center.Child Protect of Mercer County and HYPE Ministries co-hosted The Battle of the Chefs.

The competition featured 3 area chefs competing for first place honors.

A great turnout... and no surprise.

Everyone got to enjoy three unique culinary entries and then they vote for their favorite.

According to organizer HPE Ministries Jessica Basham and Child Protect Director Shiloh Woodard this event goes a long way to help their mission The winner was Ryan Tyloe of Pipestem State Park.

His entree was a delicious Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Chicken...

... over Bow Tie Pasta with roasted Red Pepper Sauce and an Italian Deep Fried Deviled Egg.



?